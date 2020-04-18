Johnston, SC Author Publishes Poetry
Opening Heart to Love, a new book by Alberta Gray-Simpkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For many of us, when we meet that perfect one, that person that makes us ecstatic to get out of bed in the morning, that person who just makes us smile constantly, that person we know will be there for us no matter what-we never want to let that person go. True love is the inspiration for Alberta Gray-Simpkins' poetry.
We need to remind ourselves to never give up on finding true love, and when we find true love we need to cherish every moment. Love, peace, and happiness are beautiful ingredients for our soul.
About the Author
Alberta Gray-Simpkins is just a country girl, born and raised in Greenville, South Carolina. She and her family are very close. She is a mother to seven children. For 25 years, she worked in nursing homes, group homes, and home health. Currently she works as an Early Head Start Teacher. Alberta also has an associate degree in Medical Billing and Coding and is currently pursuing her CDA in Early Childhood Education.
Opening Heart to Love is a 92 page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6620-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
