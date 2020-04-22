Brian Cable MD Publishes Orthopedic Article on Shoulder Arthroscopy, Treatment of Shoulder Dislocations with Instability
April 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsBrian Cable MD published an informative article regarding shoulder arthroscopy and treatment of shoulder dislocations with instability. As Dr. Brian Cable notes in the article, "Shoulder dislocations are a common injury that often leads to chronic pain and instability. Treatment for a shoulder dislocation can be nonoperative, involving physical therapy and activity modification. If conservative measures fail, surgical treatment for a dislocated shoulder usually requires arthroscopic techniques to repair anatomy and restore function."
Several treatment options exist for the management of recurrent anterior shoulder instability. Arthroscopic Remplissage is one option which, in conjunction with Bankart repair, has proven to be a safe and effective means to treat anterior glenohumeral instability. When executed properly, Remplissage favorably alters the "glenoid track" and thus lessens the risk of glenohumeral engagement in abduction and external rotation. Remplissage is a biologic tissue transfer that confers much less morbidity than glenoid bone grafting procedures while demonstrating comparable efficacy. It has proven effective in minimizing recurrence, has been shown to incorporate, and has not been shown to appreciably affect motion. For these reasons, arthroscopic Remplissage continues to gain widespread acceptance as a treatment option for shoulder instability with a concurrent humeral head defect.
To read the full article click here
