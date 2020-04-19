Freedom, PA Author Publishes Novel
April 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Mother's Love, a new book by Kathleen Koepfer, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Karen grew up without much praise throughout her childhood. She was unique and marched to the beat of a different drum. She married young and, as difficulties with her marriage progressed, her mother moved in to help. Karen become closer to her mother than ever before, and they both grew to dote on Karen's son Erik.
A Mother's Love tells the story of two women, mother and daughter, and the love that transcends generations.
Visit the book's website at https://amotherslovebook.com.
About the Author
Kathleen Koepfer has been retired for 14 years. After dabbling in writing, mostly for herself, she finally worked up the gumption to send her manuscript for publication.
She would like to thank the military forces for their sacrifice and all they do for the United States. They are all heroes.
A Mother's Love is a 266-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6801-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
