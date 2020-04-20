Antibacterial, Germ Resistant Surfaces are Poised to Become the Newest Home Trend in a Post Covid-19 World

In a post-pandemic world, contractors and designers will likely look to add antibacterial and germ-resistant surfaces in new homes. Homeowners will primarily drive this demand as they emerge from the recent crisis with greater concern and awareness for how surfaces in their home may protect against contracting and spreading illness.As the home construction industry adjusts to the "new normal," we can expect to see innovations in building materials, home design, and construction protocols come to market. One company that is leading the innovation in home surface protection is HydroShield.In a recent interview, Matthew Hansen, founder of HydroShield, stated, "Communities have come to appreciate how, for example, to appropriately wash our hands or the benefits of social distancing, but the next wave of good practice will be in surface protection and maintenance."Hansen continues, "Our company has seen a boost in interest as homeowners and contractors investigate surface protection and germ-resistant solutions. Our solution is unique because we can transform the existing surfaces in homes without homeowners having to replace them. Our multi-step process thoroughly cleans and sanitizes surfaces. Once sanitized and back to new, we apply our long-lasting surface protection."With licensees located throughout the country, Hansen urges homeowners who are concerned about the surfaces within their homes to contact HydroShield. "Protecting our customers health is what enabled HydroShield to be a finalist for Green Building Product of the year at the International Builders Show. Our antibacterial, germ-resistant solutions are a major component in HydroShield's focus to provide customers with peace of mind."