Alexandria, VA Author Publishes Mystery Novel
April 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDeath Unexpected, a new book by G.L. Barbour, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Patricia Harding is a young paralegal with aspirations for law school. When she passes out and nearly dies at work, the medical staff at New City Hospital are at a loss for the cause of the otherwise healthy woman's conditions. Soon after, the staff are stunned by a well-respected cardiologist's sudden death while he is on the job. These two seemingly unrelated events lead the Chief of Staff to call on homicide detective Ron Looney to investigate.
Death Unexpected is a hospital-based murder mystery that provides an intimate glimpse into the minds and daily lives of medical staff. As Detective Looney and others seek to crack the case, the narrative reveals author G.L. Barbour's expertise and experience in the medical field. For readers hoping for a suspense-filled novel that will also enlighten, Death Unexpected does not disappoint.
About the Author
G.L. Barbour is a retired professor of medicine with experience in small and large academic institutions both federal and private. He has lived in the Midwest, South, and Mid-Atlantic regions. He taught clinical decision-making in medicine and performance improvement in public health and healthcare administration graduate programs. He has published several scientific articles, books, and book chapters. This is his first work of fiction. He and his wife, Carolyn, live in Virginia.
Death Unexpected is a 344-page hardcover with a retail price of $27.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0577-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
