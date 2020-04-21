Hornell, NY Author Publishes Novel
April 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Jester Prince: An Adventure in Life, Faith, and Love, a new book by Joseph M. Flansburg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The story of the Jester Prince is a tale that inspires reader to have faith in what they believe in and that their fight will result in a victory.
When a common jester is chosen to save the kingdom, he must have faith in himself and fight his hardest. This story of love, hope, humor, and courage has all of the elements of a classic fairy tale story.
About the Author
Growing up in a small city in New York, Joseph M. Flansburg learned early on that you must work for what you want in life. After he graduated high school, he enlisted in the Navy. After the Navy, Flansburg got involved in theater and then became a limo driver.
After being told to write the stories he tells, he began to write his first novel, The Jester Prince.
The Jester Prince: An Adventure in Life, Faith, and Love is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8693-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us