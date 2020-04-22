Texas City, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
April 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTesting Me, a new book by Kimberly Pevoto, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Kimberly Pevoto has given many tests during her 25 years in teaching. She has seen elementary, high school and even adult students experience major stress over an upcoming exam. She has seen it in struggling learners as well as debilitating episodes. No one is exempt from test anxiety, but the symptoms can definitely be de-escalated.
Kimberly wrote Testing Me to encourage anyone experiencing the anxiety caused by a high stakes exam. Both young and old test takers can benefit from its lighthearted humor and wholesome message.
About the Author
Kimberly Pevoto has been a teacher for 25 years. She graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelors Degree in elementary education with specializations in reading and English and has a special education certification.
Kimberly taught speech therapy in California, started the PPCD program in Dickinson, Texas, taught special education in Texas City, Texas ISD for 16 years and is currently employed as the Homebound Teacher for Pasadena ISD.
Kimberly currently lives in Texas City, Texas with her husband, their three boys, two dogs and two cats.
Testing Me is a 34 -page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6845-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
