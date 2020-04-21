The new ClinicAll Communicator – the impressively simple app for hospital staff and patients
April 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsNo central installation necessary, easy download via iOS and Android app stores – the ClinicAll Communicator is the new way of digital communication for hospitals and healthcare facilities.
ClinicAll Communicator is a lean app for iOS and Android. This app enables patients to send their requests to the nursing staff from their own mobile devices. The care staff on the station receives the patient requests as push messages. In addition, they can check the status of all patients on a clear status display to conform and answer the requests.
ClinicAll Communicator offers the functionalities of a soft nurse call. No central installations in your hospital is necessary. The application runs on the secure ClinicAll cloud server.
To introduce this new app on the market, ClinicAll launches an introduction offer. All hospitals and healthcare facilities can use the ClinicAll Communicator for free over a period of 2 months. Interested operators can directly contact ClinicAll to register for this trial.
The main details:
The ClinicAll Communicator App is also an attractive options for those hospitals and facilities that are impacted by the coronavirus events and/or operate quarantine stations.
Find more information on the corporate website: www.clinicall.com
