Lake Worth, FL Author Publishes Book on Israel
April 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Birth of Israel, a new book by Jacob H. Singer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book takes you on the difficult journey of the Jewish nation and how it became the state of Israel. Following World War II, this story describes what the state of Israel had to go through.
Jacob H. Singer came to Palestine in 1938, living in Tel Aviv, and personally experienced the conditions of the battle and events that led to the independence of Israel.
About the Author
Jacob H. Singer was born in Germany in 1930. In 1938, his family was given the chance to move to Palestine. As a child, Singer became interested in the politics of Zionism. Witnessing everything that was going on during these times, he did not like how people were treated. He moved to New York City in 1959 and worked for the New Jersey Department of Social Services as their principal account clerk for 20 years. Singer now resides in Florida.
The Birth of Israel is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0109-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
