Naples, FL Author Publishes Second Children's Book
April 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAnthony and Arabella, a new book by Anne-Marie Cadwallader, illustrated by Katie Deveau, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Anthony and Arabella is a cute tale that reminds us that all of us are worthy of love and kindness, from the smallest to the largest. This is the story of how the tiniest of souls filled the emptiest of hearts.
About the Author
Animals have always been an essential part of Anne-Marie Cadwallader's life and that of her family's. Animals, as pets or as wild encounters, have given their lives depth and dimension. They have taught them patience and tolerance, kindness and empathy, and have made them humble as they watch their instincts for survival. Living in Southwest Florida has brought them closer than ever to animals, domestic and wild, as they live in a community of dogs of every variety and of wildlife of many varieties. Anne-Marie treasures every moment of connection with these honest souls-even the tiniest gives so much!
About the Illustrator
Katie Deveau has had an avid interest in art since childhood, focusing mainly on watercolors. Katie has BFA in Fine Arts from Ball State University, specializing in Watermedia. She also uses multimedia, acrylics, gold leaf, and other water soluble materials to create her bright images. Animals and animal symbolism play a heavy part in Katie's work. Her goal is to make visually pleasing, thought provoking, multi layered comments on the world and society that are accessible to everyone. Anthony and Arabella is the second children's book that Katie has illustrated for Anne-Marie Cadwallader; Katie also illustrated Lovemee which was recently published last year.
Anthony and Arabella is a 50-page hardcover with a retail price of $27.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0080-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
