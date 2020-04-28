Nashville, GA Author Publishes Self Improvement Book
April 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat Will I Do Tomorrow, a new book by Donald N. Roberson Jr., has been released by RoseDog Books.
What Will I Do Tomorrow invites the reader to consider their future. Ask not only "What will I do tomorrow?" but also, how am I aging? How am I prepared for the next ten, twenty, thirty years? All of us are united in the act of getting older, yet most of us are avoiding it. This book will enable you to begin planning for the future.
About the Author
Roberson completed academic work at The University of Georgia as well as Palacky University in the Czech Republic. Previously he worked with college and high school students with one Christian student organization called CRU. Although growing up in south Georgia, he has lived in several states in the United States as well as central Europe, mainly in Croatia and The Czech Republic. His research interests involve personal education, aging, physical activity, travel and tourism, and recreation and leisure. He resides in Berrien County, Georgia.
What Will I Do Tomorrow is a 114-page spiralbound with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6800-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
