Springfield, VA Author Publishes Book on Haiti
April 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat Happened to Haiti and What to Do About It, a new book by Rev. Jean Vanes Nicolas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Haiti is facing a deep social, economic, and political crisis. What Happened to Haiti and What to Do About It supplies clear information to men and women in finance, economics, and politics. This book gives a quick and clear history of Haiti for the past 500 years and how the country could grow with new policies and politics.
About the Author
Rev. Jean Vanes Nicolas, born in Camp Perrin, Haiti, is an ordained Catholic priest. Haiti is the author's home and aims to teach her history and promote Haiti's resurgence as a country.
What Happened to Haiti and What to Do About It is a 244-page paperback with a retail price of $42.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0106-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
