Ruther Glen, VA Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
April 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHalf Way Here, a new book by Danielle Hubert, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Half Way Here is a compilation of moments and experiences, both good and bad, that most people will have in their lifetime; however, these moments are rarely able to be expressed through thoughts and feelings. These moments leave imprints on our hearts, minds, and souls, but we cannot express how they impact us as people. This impactful book will provide you with the tools you need to place these experiences into words and give your soul a voice.
About the Author
Danielle Hubert has loved writing since a very early age. As she grew up in Waterville, Maine, she communicated best in writing her inner most thoughts and just began to reach the edges of her powerful impact her written word has on others. She created Half Way Here as a means to help others harness their emotions and write their inner-most thoughts out.
Writing was Hubert's first love and has been a part of her life since she was 15-years-old. She also enjoys cooking, photography, music, and animals. She currently resides in Ruther Glen, Virginia and is writing at every opportunity, for every impactful moment that comes her way.
Half Way Here is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0525-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
