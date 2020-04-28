Asheville, NC Author Publishes Personal Finance Book
April 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMoney in Fist… Common Sense Money Management for Individuals and Couples, a new book by Ray Case, has been released by RoseDog Books.
For years, Ray Case has seen individuals and couples struggle to get their personal and household finances in hand. Money in Fist isn't a guide on how to invest your money in the stock market or bonds. It is a guide for the everyday person who simply has trouble making ends meet at the end of the month. If you get your finances under control, you will have more "Money in Fist" at the end of the month to do with as you see fit, whether that be saving for a rainy day or investing to build wealth. The unforeseeable will come when your car breaks down, your air or heat goes out, or you get sick and have medical bills piling up. Having Money in Fist will help you control this un-known as you live the Money in Fist system on a daily basis.
Money in Fist is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0446-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
