Fairdale, KY Author Publishes Memoir
April 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJust Plain Vanilla, a new book by Larry C. Coppala, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Larry C. Coppala was born in Shelby, North Carolina, in 1942 and is a firm believer in God. At age five, his father left his family, leaving them with no support.
Coppala joined the U.S. Army in 1963 and stayed for 22 years. His wife Sheila went to heaven in November 2018. She was his heart.
Just Plain Vanilla is a 394-page paperback with a retail price of $60.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0439-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us