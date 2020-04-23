Corporate Finance Associates Welcomes Gunther E. Hofmann to its San Francisco Office
April 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCorporate Finance Associates("CFA"), a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately-held, middle-market businesses is pleased to announce that Gunther E. Hofmann has joined our Northern California practice as a Managing Director.
Gunther's international experience across a range of industries, his financial expertise and M&A experience both in healthy markets as well as in distressed situations will prove invaluable for Corporate Finance Advisors in these current challenging times.
Gunther has been instrumental in more than 30 M&A transactions and direct investments and has valued well over 500 companies. His experience spans both technology (software, internet, semiconductor, medical device, cleantech) as well as industrial manufacturing and distribution.
He started his career at the corporate venture arm of the automaker Daimler Benz, making direct investments in technology companies, first in Germany and then in the US. After founding a semiconductor start-up he moved on to strategic advisory and investment banking. Most recently, he built up the corporate finance practice at the largest independent Consulting/CPA firm headquartered in California.
He has extensive experience in special situation and distressed transactions, including expedited company sales out of insolvency.
Gunther is the President of EuroCham – the Association of American-European Chambers of Commerce and Business Associations as well as a member of the board of directors of the German American Business Association.
He graduated from Darmstadt University of Technology in Germany with a joint master's degree in electrical engineering and business administration and was a visiting scholar at UC Berkeley as well as the "Institut supérieur d'élelctronique de Paris" in France. He is a CFA® charterholder and is credentialed in valuation as well as business exit planning.
Prior to his studies, Gunther was a dispatcher in the German armed forces deployed in the NATO Allied Force Command in Heidelberg, Germany.
He can be reached via telephone at 415-615-5024 or by email at ghofmann@cfaw.com.
