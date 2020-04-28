Danville, KY Author Publishes Religious Poetry
April 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Poetry of Wm. Howard Cottongim, a new book by Billy Howard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sometimes it may seem like God is not listening to our prayers. With all of the pain and sorrow in this world, it is hard to believe there is hope on the horizon.
Billy Howard's poetry is a reminder that God never promised us a world without pain, sadness, or hopelessness, but we must remember to look at all of the blessings he gives us that outweigh the painful moments.
About the Author
Billy Howard enjoys church activities, picnics, fishing, sports, and TV. He lives in Danville, KY.
The Poetry of Wm. Howard Cottongim is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0997-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us