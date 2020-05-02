Cary, Illinois Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
May 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCan't Say "NO" to God, a new book by Karen L. Pietsch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Karen L. Pietsch realized that God was speaking to her and was seeking her help to reach others. She wrote Can't Say "NO" to God to share her personal story of His Divine intervention in her life.
Karen was instructed to write about things in her life that can only be explained by knowing God was involved. Dreams and visions were sent to her directly from God Himself. She received them to assist others who may be in need of some guidance. Through God, Karen has created a helpful and encouraging resource for others. Can't Say "No!" to God will encourage, inspire, motivate, and uplift you.
About the Author
Karen L. Pietsch is happily married for over 44 years to a wonderful man she met in her second year of high school. Currently, she is now quite busy in the real estate investment area as a private real estate investor. Aside from all this, Karen loves animals and tries to do as much as she can for their welfare. She currently lives in Cary, Illinois. She and her husband love vacationing in Wisconsin.
Can't Say "NO" to God is an 88-page hardcover with a retail price of $31.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0247-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us