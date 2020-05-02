Evanston, IL Authors Publish Children's Book
May 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHomer and Your Highness, a new book by Marilyn Freifeld, John Herluf Boyer and Heidi Goebel, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Marilyn Freifeld and Heidi Goebel have been neighbors in Evanston, Illinois, since May of 2010. They have remained friends and often shop at Costco, eat pizza at Marie's in Albany Park or just sit in Heidi's front yard chatting about this and that.
This book is based on the first encounter of Marilyn "Your Highness" and Heidi's son, John "Homer." Their respective names continue to be used and have spread to all those who encounter them.
Homer and Your Highness is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. It is also available as an eBook. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6787-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
