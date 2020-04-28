Laie, HI Author Publishes Literary Academic Analysis
April 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Pledge Allegiance to the Embroidered Scarlet Letter and the Barbaric White Leg, a new book by Jojo Ford, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This book represents the author's vision and interest in symbolism using two American icons, Hester Prynne and Captain Ahab. Created by early American authors, Nathaniel Hawthorne and Herman Melville, the interest in Hester and Ahab has persisted over time in movies, literature and even Broadway plays. The author's passionate analysis of these two characters was sparked by the afflictions she experienced because of her mother's death, her husband's infidelity and her multiple knee surgeries.
In analyzing the work, Professor Abe Ravitz of California State University states, "This is a thoroughly brilliant work of cultural understanding, literary reference, and critical judgment. Driven, in part, by the author's personal experience, she nevertheless sustains a strong clinical objectivity in assessing the materials over which she roams in an engaging expository manner. In clearly being able to transmogrify the personal into one larger ethos of history, Americana, and cultural DNA, the intelligent analysis herein - alongside the voluminous research effort required for this product - the book is absolutely worthy of the highest possible review."
Jojo Ford is a wife, mother, teacher, swim coach, friend, surfer, multi-tasker and chocolate lover. She loves the academic pursuit of tying symbolism into everyday life, but also enjoys sand in her ears and dirt between her toes. Living in Hawaii, she appreciates the beauty of plumeria flowers, perfect sunny days, and wandering around planet earth on a sailboat. Her undergraduate work was done at BYU-Hawaii and her MA degree was completed at California State University.
I Pledge Allegiance to the Embroidered Scarlet Letter and the Barbaric White Leg is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-0556-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
