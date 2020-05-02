Galloway, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
May 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCan Brothers Be Friends?, a new book by Cherie Scheurich, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Can Brothers Be Friends? is a sweet story about two young brothers. Impressionable Jake becomes confused about his relationship with his brother, Mason, after having a conversation with a friend at school. Jake's struggle with his friend's negative comment is shown in his behaviors throughout the day.
By the end of the story, Mommy and Daddy finally understand the source of Jake's confusion and they lovingly correct their sweet son. This story promotes the importance of close relationships and has a positive, character building theme. This book is recommended for families with young children (ages 4-10).
About the Author
Cherie Scheurich is very close to her parents, brother, and two children, Bria and John. She grew up with a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins who were always loving and lots of fun. She wrote Can Brothers Be Friends? to pass along the importance of being a close family to her three precious grandsons – Jake, Mason, and Johnzinho. Cherie has worked in social services and as a teacher for many years. She has instilled the importance of family to all her clients and students and wishes to stress the importance of family relationships to her readers.
Can Brothers Be Friends? is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0432-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
