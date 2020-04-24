EnigmaSoft Releases SpyHunter for Mac to Combat Mac Malware's Unprecedented Rise
April 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsDublin, Ireland, April 24, 2020 - EnigmaSoft Limited has released SpyHunter for Mac, a powerful malware detection and removal product that brings advanced security and optimization technologies designed for and compatible with macOS®. Although historically it was commonly perceived that Mac® computers were more secure and not as susceptible to malware attacks as Windows systems, this perception has changed dramatically in recent years as Mac malware prevalence and complexity has expanded exponentially across the globe according to various reports.
EnigmaSoft Ltd. is the developer of SpyHunter 5, an anti-malware product for Windows that has been awarded multiple certificates from independent security organizations and is trusted by millions of subscribers worldwide. SpyHunter for Mac is an anti-malware application that has been designed from the ground up to equip Mac users with the necessary tools to help keep their computer systems safe from today's complex and ever-evolving malware threats. SpyHunter for Mac's multi-layer scanner detects ransomware, trojans, viruses, botnets, spyware, keyloggers, grayware, adware, potentially unwanted programs, vulnerabilities, privacy issues (e.g., cookies), and unknown objects.
"The increased targeting of Mac users by hackers and cyber thieves through new, more sophisticated malware, ransomware and malicious programs has made the need for anti-malware products specifically designed to be compatible with Mac systems more important than ever", according to Patrick Morganelli, CEO of EnigmaSoft Limited. "This need for anti-malware products has become even greater as more and more companies shift to remote-working business models. EnigmaSoft is proud to carry on its mission in fighting malware and hackers by releasing an advanced anti-malware app to help protect Mac users."
SpyHunter for Mac includes a vulnerability scanner that detects reported vulnerabilities in installed apps, which could potentially compromise a Mac system's security and lead to data breaches, ransomware attacks and other disruptive issues that can cause catastrophic data loss.
SpyHunter for Mac users can take advantage of its Optimization scan which offers easy-to-use features that locate and identify large and/or duplicate files that may unnecessarily waste valuable disk space. It can also flag unnecessary files such as application caches, app leftovers and other hard-to-locate files that users can selectively remove to free up additional disk space. SpyHunter for Mac can also remove residual files left behind by uninstalled apps.
SpyHunter for Mac's intuitive App Uninstaller feature provides users with a convenient way to easily uninstall unwanted apps. This feature is designed to locate and delete hard-to-find residual files that may not be removed via conventional uninstallation.
SpyHunter for Mac's Startup Manager allows users to configure and fine-tune their Mac system startup settings to optimize the system boot process and custom tailor the user experience.
SpyHunter for Mac includes the Spyware HelpDesk, a built-in 24/7, one-on-one customer support service that directly connects SpyHunter subscribers and EnigmaSoft's on-staff technical experts to provide assistance with issues ranging from simple queries/questions to resolving hard-to-remove complex malware issues.
To learn more and download SpyHunter for Mac (FREE!), please visit https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyhunter/.
About EnigmaSoft Limited
EnigmaSoft Limited is a privately held Irish company with offices and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. EnigmaSoft is best known for developing and distributing SpyHunter 5 and SpyHunter for Mac, advanced anti-malware apps. SpyHunter detects and removes malware, enhances Internet privacy, and eliminates security threats – addressing issues such as malware, ransomware, trojans, rogue anti-spyware, and other malicious security threats affecting millions of PC users on the web. SpyHunter 5 has scored top grades in comparative testing by independent third-party testing labs such as AV-TEST. SpyHunter 5 has also been certified by AppEsteem, Checkmark Certified and TRUSTe.
Contact Information
Patrick Morganelli
EnigmaSoft Limited
Contact Us
Patrick Morganelli
EnigmaSoft Limited
Contact Us