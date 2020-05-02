Shelby Township, Michigan Author Publishes Children's Book
May 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Zany Adventures of Zingy, a new book by Patricia Mark and illustrated by Chris DiMarzo , has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Zingy, a quirky alien from another planet, comes to earth to gather a rather odd object: hair. Coming out on the 50th anniversary of man landing on the moon, Zingy's adventure shows the curious and fun side of travelling in space for children.
About the Author
Patricia Mark is from New Rochelle, New York. She attended Oneonta State Teachers College, Mills College of Education, and received her masters at Manhattanville College. She taught first grade and kindergarten at the Wampus School in Armonk, New York. She also coached field hockey. Mark has also travelled to Nicaragua to help build a school with the Bridges to Community Group. With her free time, she enjoys gardening, reading, singing, and fun with her pets. She lives in Shelby Township, Michigan.
About the Illustrator
Chris DiMarzo grew up in Armonk, New York and graduated from Byram Hills High School. He attended Bryant College and received his Masters from Oakland University. He moved to Michigan, is married, and is Senior Purchasing Manager at Magna Powertrain in Troy, Michigan.
The Zany Adventures of Zingy is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0845-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
