Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Murder Mystery Novel
April 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJake Miller, a new book by Billy Ray Williams, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Follow Cape May County detective, Jake Miller, on his quest to uncover the person responsible for his wife's death. Each clue opens new possibilities. Journey through the Wildwoods to the Jersey Shore, and throughout Philadelphia to discover the truth. Filled with explosions, murder, shoot-outs, car chases, and adultery, each new page will keep you on the edge of your seat.
About the Author
Billy Ray Williams is a life-long resident of Philadelphia, and has lived the last 20 years of his life at the South Jersey Shore. His experiences and knowledge of those areas gives Jake Miller authenticity and provides a realness to the adventure.
Jake Miller is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0455-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
