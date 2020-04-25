Epoxy Foxy Floor Coatings Introduces New Contactless Epoxy Flooring Quote And Service
April 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSAN JOSE, California, April 25, 2020 – Specializing in epoxy floor coatings for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the San Jose and San Francisco Bay Area, Epoxy Foxy Floor Coatings is excited to introduce today that residential construction customers can remain in compliance of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines by being able to receive a legitimate epoxy flooring cost quote, service and make payments via their new Contactless initiative.
"This new initiative underscores our ongoing commitment to our customers as well as the community at large," said Roberto Araujo, Owner of Epoxy Foxy Floor Coatings. "The safety of our team and customers alike is our number one priority."
How Does the New Contactless Epoxy Flooring Service Work?
A potential customer visits Epoxy Foxy Floor Coatings' website (www.epoxyfoxy.com) where by filling out the new Price Quote Generator Tool he/she is able to receive a Preliminary Written Service Quote. A representative will then contact the customer to go over their specific needs, request more information, confirm details and discuss the next steps.
In cases where more information is requested our their sales representatives are trained to meet customers on a virtual on-site setting meaning the meet up could be held via FaceTime, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Skype, Zoom, or other virtual means. If the customer decided to move forward, then a Work Order is created and a date of service assigned. Once on-site our their technicians are provided with masks, gloves and other safety equipment, as well as training on tidy work habits and safety when doing the work. When it comes to paying for the service, multiple contactless methods are available for customers at no extra cost. Contactless financing is also available as part of the initiative.
Most residential epoxy installations can be completed the same day, though some may extend for an extra day or two. After the new epoxy floor is installed, the customer will be emailed instructions and information such as how long to wait before moving back furniture on the new floor, how to clean the flooring, and so on.
Epoxy flooring contractors will be available to answer questions during the installation process via telephone or text messaging to ensure safe distancing and contactless service is maintained.
Can Customizations Be Requested with Contactless Service?
Epoxy Foxy Floor Coatings offers a wide array of different styles of epoxy flooring, including Flake, Solid, Grind and Seal, Concrete Polish, Metallic Marble Epoxy Flooring and more. They are happy to discuss any customizations their customers may request and will do their best to deliver the desired results.
For further information about Epoxy Foxy Floor Coatings, their new Contactless Epoxy Flooring Quote and Service initiative, different epoxy styles, or to request a FREE contactless quote for service, please feel free to visit their official website at www.epoxyfoxy.com and fill out their Price Quote Generator or contact a representative by phone at (408) 641-5181 today!
About Epoxy Foxy Floor Coatings
Family-owned and operated Epoxy Foxy Floor Coatings has been providing quality epoxy flooring to the San Jose and San Francisco Bay Area for numerous years. The company strives to provide quality installations that are not only durable, versatile, and visually appealing, but also fits with their customers' needs and requirements.
Their epoxy floor coating service technicians are available to help customers get inspired and provide new ideas on how to update the look and appearance of garage floors, basements, game rooms, man caves, interior floors, and more. Epoxy Foxy Floor Coatings also provides epoxy refinishing and repair services for existing epoxy installations.
Contact Information
Roberto Araujo
EPOXY FOXY FLOOR COATINGS
+1 (408) 641-5181
