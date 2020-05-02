Tucson, AZ Author Publishes Bible Study Book
Making Bible Study Formal, a new book by Stephen Wuest, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Making Bible Study Formal is aimed at conservative Christians, aggressive readers, and those who have an interest in catechism in Christian congregations. It is an exploration of how formal reasoning can be incorporated into Bible study and apologetics. Although author Stephen Wuest focuses on formal reasoning, he points to a wide horizon of intellectual disciplines that Christians have historically integrated into their faith.
About the Author
Stephen Wuest was born to missionaries in the Overseas Missionary Fellowship. He spent nine years as a child in Far East Asia and has lived his adult life in his land of citizenship, America.
Stephen has a B.A. in Classical Literature and Ancient History and an M.S. in Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence). For the last thirty-five years, his abiding interest has been formal systems of reasoning, artificial reasoning algorithms, and computer programming.
Stephen now lives in Tucson with his dogs, Babe and H-Bear, and pursues his interests in logic, apologetics, and flying all sorts of RC creations.
Making Bible Study Formal is a 466-page paperback with a retail price of $69.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0150-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
