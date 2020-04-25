Endless Games Has Got You Korner'd
April 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsAre you up for a fast-paced challenge? Endless Games' new Korner'd Challenge is the all-new puzzle that is also a game!
The Korner'd Challenge (MSRP $19.99 for 1-6 players ages 8+) is simple in design but deceptive in execution. It's like a puzzle because there is only one match for each tile on the board grid. It becomes more of a game when players have to match all of their tiles on the board before other players.
Brian Turtle, National Sales Manager at Endless Games, said, "Sometimes you find the pattern right away. Other times, it seems like you just can't find the match at all."
The Korner'd Challenge puzzle-game comes with a two-sided board and 36 individual, two-sided tiles. Players choose to play the color block grid or the animal pattern. Tiles are divided evenly among the players and the game begins. The first player to match all of their tiles correctly on the board wins.
"In our play-testing, it was amazing to see how some individuals excelled at the color grid, but struggled with the animal pattern, and vice versa," Turtle explained. "Solo players tried a personal challenge to improve their completion times for the entire puzzle."
The new Korner'd Challenge joins the other colorfully active children's games from Endless Games that already include the hot-selling The Floor Is Lava Game, Traffic Cop, Sleepover Party Game, Red Light Green Light 1-2-3 Card Game, Jeopardy! Junior Card Game, and Wheel of Fortune Junior Card Game.
About Endless Games: Founded in 1996 by industry veterans Mike Gasser, Kevin McNulty and game inventor Brian Turtle, Endless Games specializes in games that offer classic entertainment and hours of fun at affordable prices. The three have an uncanny ability for discovering and developing hit games, having been a part in past successes Trivial Pursuit™, Pictionary® and Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon™. The mission of Endless Games is to produce high quality entertainment in board games that are quick and easy to learn but offer "Endless" play value. For additional information, visit www.endlessgames.com and interact with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.
Wheel of Fortune ©2020 Califon Productions, Inc.
Jeopardy! ©2020 Jeopardy! Productions, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Contact Information
Greg Walsh
Endless Games
203-292-6280
Contact Us
Greg Walsh
Endless Games
203-292-6280
Contact Us