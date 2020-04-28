Eastern PA Author Publishes Memoir
April 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOne of Them by One of Them, a new book by John Mitros, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When one has extrasensory perception, ESP, within their minds, they find spots that allow them to use skills that open the doors to telepathy, clairvoyance, and precognition. It's all based on foreknowledge of all the events predestine. Everything that is taking place is taking place as it is taking place. Therefore, if one's mind taps into the mental state elements that are containing these pre-wisdoms. We then can get to know what the Universal Wisdom Knows.
A person is driving down a road that they had never been on before. Suddenly in their mind they see a house over the next hill. As they go over the hill, the house appears. They see what is there even though they never been there before; that shows something is going on in their mind that they cannot comprehend.
Author John Mitros is One of Them… one of those who has ESP. He's written this autobiography telling of his life, or One of Them by One of Them.
About the Author
John Mitros was born in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. Though he has neared death several times, he has survived each. He's totaled three automobiles, walking away each time with hardly a scratch. After a 1500 volt electric shock, they called him miracle man they called me in the hospital. This is his first published book.
One of Them by One of Them is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0682-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us