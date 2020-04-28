Swedish Author Publishes Novel
April 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHarry Gustavson, a new book by Mahmoud Dolatabad, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a social drama genre book, this inspiring novel has a variety of morality messages for readers. From thieving men to uncommon kindness, the story and life of Harry Gustavson will show that there is hope for others, that not everyone in this world has bad intentions. With many morality messages, such as faithfulness, honesty, and responsibility, readers will learn and take away many lessons.
Mahmoud Dolatabad enjoys others and is interested in helping them. He is a very educated man who tries to learn about different subjects every day. Dolatabad is interested in fish farming, aviculture, and agriculture. He enjoys music as well.
Harry Gustavson is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $18.95. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0186-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
