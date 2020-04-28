Nolensville, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
April 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCharlie Flips Rocks, a new book by Susan Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Charlie is a young girl who approaches each new adventure with an explorer's mindset. Tag along as she discovers the wonderful things that lie right outside her door. As she flips rocks, you will learn about bugs, numbers, textures, shapes, sizes and her love for nature. Your next adventure awaits!
Charlie Flips Rocks is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6458-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us