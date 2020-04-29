Waterbury, CT Author Publishes Two-Part Crime Novel
April 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMr. Culligan & a Dramatic Killer, a new book by Jose Hidalgo, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Mr. Culligan & a Dramatic Killer consists of two crime stories. In "Mr. Culligan," a former professional killer who was paid by elite Mafia organizations finds his path to redemption after his retirement. But, his past comes back to haunt him. "A Dramatic Killer" details the life of a man whose need for affection will consume him, and completely change his perception of what is good and what is evil. Both tales will have interlocking narratives and plot twists that will leave you in suspense.
About the Author
Jose Hidalgo is a Dominican-American author and Mr. Culligan & A Dramatic Killer is his debut book. Since he was three-years-old, he had a wild imagination. When on road trips with his family, Hidalgo would lie wide awake while his siblings slept and take in all the sites, memorizing their details and creating his own stories from them. Hidalgo has always had a love of movies and cites Alfred Hitchcock, Stanley Kubrick, Martin Scorsese, and his personal favorite, Quentin Tarantino, as his greatest influences.
Mr. Culligan & a Dramatic Killer is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0355-3 It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
