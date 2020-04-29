Washington State Authors Publishes Spiritual Photography Book
April 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAvailable Light: Awakening Spirituality through Photography, a new book by Rev. David Tinney and Rev. Denise McGuiness, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The seeds of this book began when David and Denise worked together for eight years as clergy at a middle-sized church in Vancouver, Washington. David was the senior pastor, but before his call to ministry, he had been a professional photographer. Denise was an ordained deacon, working as a pastoral psychol¬ogist and spiritual director in the community. In her spare time, photography served as an artistic outlet.
From the authors: "We have divided the book into ten different chapters: mindfulness, appreciating light, befriending the shadow, simplicity, rediscovering wonder, intimacy, slowing down, cropping, redemptive photography and final lessons. Each chapter includes reflection questions and photographic assignments that are designed to help you put the chapter's spiritual discipline and theme into action. By engaging in these practices, we hope you will find yourself delving more deeply into the beauty of creation, with a heightened sense of the divine shimmering through each image you discover."
For those looking to use the book in the teaching of their church groups, author Rev. David Tinney is offering a FREE curriculum of ten classes, one for each chapter. He can be reached via email at: revdavid@availablelight.cloud.
Learn more at https://availablelight.cloud/.
Available Light: Awakening Spirituality through Photography is a 78-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2367-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
