Buena, NJ Author Publishes Crime Novel

April 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRock of Ages, a new book by Darlene Nice, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A summer job becomes a long-term nightmare. During just three months as a summer counselor, I come upon a frightening crime involving handicapped boys. The powers that be knowingly swept the crime away … until one year later … following the tragic brutal murder of one of those same, innocent victims.
About the Author
Darlene Nice lives in New Jersey with her rescue dog, Pinot! She was a 30-year Licensed Clinical Social Worker (Healthcare). Darlene Nice retired in 2014. Now she likes to travel around the country but she especially loves New England.
Rock of Ages is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0188-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
