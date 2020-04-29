New York, NY Author Publishes Prison Memoir
April 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsConfined Thoughts, a new book by Gerald "Fenster" Griffin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Some of us can only imagine the ominous thoughts of a prison inmate. But Gerald Griffin lives this life every day. Confined Thoughts is his way of mental escape from the prison walls.
This collection of trials and tribulations based on personal experiences and struggles from a prison inmate will hopefully make us appreciate the freedoms we experience every day and never take them for granted.
About the Author
Gerald "Fenster" Griffin was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. Now forty years old, he has been incarcerated for twenty-one years of his life. Gerald now lives in New York, New York.
Confined Thoughts is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0210-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
