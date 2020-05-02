Whitesboro, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
Father and Mother Simpleton, after raising six wonderful children into adulthood, come across a peach orchard for sale. They purchase the orchard and make one of their life-long dreams come true.
However, a flock of blue birds cause trouble in their peaceful orchard by bullying a little red bird with ugly words. Can Father and Mother Simpleton help the little red bird? And will they be able to help the blue birds understand the Golden Rule: to treat others as you want to be treated?
About the Author
Born Patsy Ruth Brookshear, Patsy Tuley was raised on a farm between Southmayd and Whitesboro, Texas, with five older brothers. She married Orville Lowell (Buddy) Cole and had three children, Kimberly Gayle, Tammie Kay, John Lowell (Butch). After thirteen years she lost her husband from a cerebral hemorrhage, and her daughter Tammie Kay passed away with Reye's Syndrome when she was 13.
Patsy later married William Walker Tuley and they have been married for forty-five years. She has five grandchildren: Sumer Nicole, Benjamin Lynn Baugh, Kacy Lowell, Dakota Lane, and Dalton Younger Cole and seven great grandchildren: Wyatt Lynn, Lucas Mikel, Noah Nicholas Baugh, Nash Walker, Knox Christopher Linder, Harper Grace, and Drake Lee Cole. Her chosen family members are Rickey Lynn, Tammy Renaee, Ethan Christopher, Sarah Elizabeth, and Kristen Allyce. Patsy set up the first computer lab at Whitesboro Elementary. She taught children keyboarding skills and to be patient will navigating on the computers. She retired after 38 years.
Ugly Words is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6850-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
