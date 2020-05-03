Jonesborough, TN Author Publishes Actor's Guidebook
May 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSTAGECRAFT: A Primer for Young Actors, a new book by Tom Flagg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Actor and author Tom Flagg was talking with a fellow actor, backstage in the greenroom. During their discussion about old movies, Mr. Flagg mentioned 1940s film star Tyrone Power. To Tom's dismay, this friend, and other cast members in their show, had never heard of Tyrone Power, or many of the other stage and film stars who created Show Business history. Then and there, Tom had the idea for this book: To provide young actors with a strong background in theatrical history, as well as training in some of the skills that will help actors get work. STAGECRAFT: A Primer for Young Actors is a valuable resource for anyone considering the acting profession, as well as those who are already in Show Business.
About the Author
Tom Flagg was born and raised in Canton, Ohio, where he got his first taste of theater at the tender age of five, in a grade school Christmas pageant. During High School, Tom's first professional theater job was in Columbus, Ohio with the renowned Kenley Players, where he worked as an apprentice, technical director, and stage manager. Tom soon moved to New York City, to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and get started on his future in Show Business. His first professional acting job was at a small, Summer Stock theater in Upstate New York. That summer he also met his soon-to-be wife, Jane, and they've been a theatrical romance ever since. Over his career, Tom has appeared in tours, film, TV, Off-Broadway, and Broadway…his dream come true.
STAGECRAFT: A Primer for Young Actors is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0783-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us