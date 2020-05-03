Aiken, SC Author Publishes Novel
May 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Keepers of Danelagen, a new book by William Louis Rose, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
William Louis Rose is a retired United States Navy Chief Petty Officer and a U. S. Navy Seawolf, who was a member of an all-volunteer force. They comprised a Naval Aviation squadron formed to support Naval Special Warfare operations and Mobile Riverine Forces during the Vietnam War.
After his retirement from the U. S. Navy, Mr. Rose sequentially created two successful companies specializing in Electronics Repair and software development, respectively. After those experiences, he became an Applications Engineer for a major Data Communications Manufacturer. Once obtaining a comfortable level of expertise, Mr. Rose became a Private Consultant and remained so until his second retirement in 2004. He currently resides in Aiken, South Carolina.
Mr. Rose is an accomplished musician and his musical hobby includes bluegrass, jazz, country, blues, classical and pop genres. Additionally, he is a well-versed writer and poet.
He has written stories about Vietnam, war, Metaphysical Traveling, Meditation, life growing up in Florida, and children's books and short stories.
He particularly enjoys writing about his life on the farm as a young boy and dabbling in digital electronics.
The Keepers of Danelagen is a 224-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0867-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
