Brian Cable MD releases article on osteoporosis and osteopenia
May 01, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsBrian Cable MD explains osteoporosis and osteopenia. Osteoporosis means "porous bone." Dr. Cable notes that both osteoporosis and osteopenia are conditions where when the body loses too much bone, makes too little bone, or both. This leads to bone fragility and structural deterioration of bone tissue. Osteoporosis leads to abnormally porous bone that is compressible, like a sponge. This disorder of the skeleton weakens the bone and results in frequent fractures (breaks) in the bones. Osteopenia, by definition, is a condition of bone that is slightly less dense than normal bone but not to the degree of bone in osteoporosis. Men, as well as women, are affected, and in the United States, more than 53 million people either already have osteoporosis or are at high risk due to low bone mass.
Osteoporosis, or thinning bones, can result in painful fractures. Breaking a bone is a serious complication of osteoporosis, especially with older patients.
Osteoporotic bone breaks are most likely to occur in the hip, spine, or wrist, but other bones can break too. Fractures of the spine (vertebra) can cause severe "band-like" pain that radiates from the back to the sides of the body. Over the years, repeated spinal fractures can lead to chronic lower back pain as well as a loss of height and/or curving of the spine due to the collapse of the vertebrae. The collapse gives individuals a hunched-back appearance of the upper back, often called a "dowager hump" because it is commonly seen in elderly women.
Cable notes that risk factors for osteoporosis include aging, being female, low body weight, low sex hormones or menopause, smoking, and some medications. Obtaining a bone density scan (DEXA) is a critical part of the diagnosis of osteoporosis and osteopenia. Brian Cable MD also discusses prevention and treatment, which includes calcium and vitamin D, exercise, and medications. Surgery is often needed to fix fractures, and there are some surgical procedures that can restore the loss of vertebral height.
For a full discussion of osteoporosis and osteopenia, click here.
