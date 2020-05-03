Kansas Author Publishes Book on Alien Visitation
May 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHe Came from Beyond the Stars: Planet Orka, a new book by Star Bound, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
He Came from Beyond the Stars: Planet Orka is the author's account of what happened to them when they were visited by alien beings. The author asks for the reader to keep an open mind.
He Came from Beyond the Stars: Planet Orka is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0759-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
