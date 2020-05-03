Florissant, MO Author Publishes Small Business Book
May 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnfinished Business!, a new book by Glenn Chatman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Small and social/economically owned small businesses (8(a) contractors), this is your guide to working with the federal government!
Many 8(a) contractors, lacking an understanding of government contracting and business practices, are unable to successfully negotiate and enjoy competitive opportunities with the federal government in areas of architecture, construction, engineering, and more. However, as Director of the Small Business Program for the Army Corps of Engineers (St. Louis District) for the final sixteen years of my career, I have a unique insight into the many hidden facets related to small business entities.
Unfinished Business! features four business process modules that cover these often-unknown elements, along with in-depth strategies and tactics which, when applied, will allow you to successfully serve as a reliable contractor to the federal government. Based only on factual processes that have proven to be a winning formula for those select small business who wish to pursue government opportunities on a competitive or sole source basis, Unfinished Business! is your roadmap to success with the federal government. Information is knowledge and knowledge is power-power to make a better-informed decision.
About the Author
Glenn Chatman graduated from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois with a BS in Business Administration and later received an MBA from Lindenwood University in 1989. Throughout his career expanding a total of forty years (all in contracting), he has received many awards and certificates from various learning institutions.
He started his career at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft as an associate buyer within the purchasing department and was promoted to buyer during his eight-year tenure. He later assumed a position as lead contract specialist at the local transit authority in St. Louis, Missouri, where he was responsible for negotiating contracts with many of the major projects throughout the city and metropolitan area.
Glenn started his government career in 1989 with the National Archives and Records Center in St. Louis, where he worked as the associate director for logistics, which included overseeing procurement/contracting, stock records, transportation, warehousing, and facilities maintenance. Later he obtained a position with the Systems Integration Management Activity as a procurement analyst, where he was responsible for writing and developing procurement systems and support maintenance for five Major Subordinate Commands (MSC) within the Army Material Command.
Glenn joined the United States Navy, where he served a total of twenty-four years and retired in 2014 with many distinguished military honors. As part of his military career, he served during Iraqi Enduring Freedom.
As the final chapter to his illustrious career, his assumed the position of small business program manager for the United States Army Corps of Engineers in 2000. In that capacity, he served for sixteen years developing, teaching, and mentoring small businesses to effectively work with the federal government.
Glenn is well-known throughout the federal sector for his passion for helping many small and disadvantaged contractors enjoy opportunities with the federal government. After retirement, he felt that his work was not completed; thus, Unfinished Business! was written.
Unfinished Business! is a 310-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6161-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us