GAMMA Sports Still Open for Business
May 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Sports NewsAs Tom Wolf, the Governor of Pennsylvania, announces plans to start to reopen that state in phases, GAMMA Sports would like to announce that we are still open for business for retailers and our direct consumers.
Many of the employees will continue to work from home until the executive team feels that it's safe for all employees to continue business as normal. The health and safety of our employees and community currently is most important. Our Operations and Warehouse Team are working hard to process and ship orders in a timely and efficient manner, while following current CDC guidelines.
GAMMA Sports is a family-owned racquet sports company based in Pittsburgh, PA specializing in tennis and pickleball equipment. With over 40 years of experience, GAMMA provides the most innovative equipment to help athletes never stop playing.
For more information, please visit http://www.gammasports.com.
