Snowbound & Alfresco Expand Partnership To Seamlessly Deliver Users a Complete Solution
April 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsWaltham, MA (4/30/20) - Snowbound Software, the market leader in document viewing technology, today announced an expanded sales partnership with Alfresco that provides customers with simplified access to a complete digital transformation solution.
The partnership makes it easy for Alfresco customers to extend their solution by including Snowbound's document viewer, VirtualViewer® HTML5, in their Alfresco order at the same point of purchase. The viewer will be available directly through Alfresco as the "Alfresco Content Viewer by Snowbound."
"This expanded partnership is all about making a comprehensive and fully-integrated document management solution easier for customers to adopt," said Simon Wieczner, Snowbound's CEO. "With VirtualViewer in the fold, enterprises are now able to efficiently implement and deploy a powerful digital transformation solution."
Snowbound has been an official Alfresco Technology Partner since 2014, providing Alfresco users with a faster and more robust document viewing solution that upgrades the default PDF.js viewer and embeds directly into Alfresco's platform (Content Services, Process Services, Governance Services, or Alfresco Cloud). VirtualViewer offers extensive format support, as well as a comprehensive set of features, including annotation and redaction, split and merge, document comparison, and more.
"We are excited to take our partnership with Alfresco to the next level," said Jody Spencer, Chief Marketing & Alliances Officer at Snowbound. "Since we began working together in 2014 we've provided Alfresco customers across a variety of industries across the globe-including finance and banking, insurance, government, and healthcare-with a feature-rich viewing component that fully meets their organizations' document management needs."
VirtualViewer® HTML5's integration for Alfresco is built with Angular technology on the Application Development Framework (ADF), ensuring that enterprises can quickly deploy highly customized applications in a cost-effective and frictionless manner.
"Snowbound's document viewing solution is the perfect fit with our technologies at Alfresco," said Scott Elliott, Alfresco's Head of Worldwide Channel and Alliances. "By expanding our partnership we are not only able to offer our users a robust document viewing solution, but also a more streamlined onboarding process that requires only one bill to pay, one purchase order, and a single point of contact for support across the entire solution."
Snowbound and Alfresco will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, May 7 at 12pm ET, "How Our Expanded Partnership Benefits You." The webinar will outline the new, streamlined ordering process, as well as the many benefits of replacing the default PDF.js viewer with VirtualViewer HTML5. Reserve your seat today.
For more information about future events, as well as the Content Viewer for Alfresco (VirtualViewer HTML5 for Alfresco), please visit our website.
