Cleveland, GA Author Publishes Memoir

My Broken Crayons is the tragic but inspirational true story of Irene Long, a child who was born unloved and unwanted. Her life experiences taught her how to survive in a world full of negativity; she loved anyway in spite of everything that went against her. She persevered through a world full of nonacceptance. And she hopes that one day, she will find the love that she has been seeking all her life.
In the meantime, she lives faithfully by her motto: You have to have a good sense of humor to make it this far. Through sharing her own journey, she hopes that anyone who has experienced the same will find that they are not alone, and they can survive.
Irene Long is the mother of three beautiful daughters. She loves hiking, camping, beaches, waterfalls, and all outside activities; she loves to read, sing, and dance. She believes nature is the most beautiful creation, and she loves to be in the middle of all of it. Butterflies are one of her favorite things.
My Broken Crayons is an 88-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0005-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
