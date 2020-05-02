Toledo, OH Author Publishes Debut Novel
May 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCult of the Vampyr, a new book by K R Rubin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Cult of the Vampyr is a fictional story crafted by the author's experience with those who consider themselves modern day vampires and Wicca worshippers. Follow Ben Ruden as he investigates the mysterious activities in his home town, with the assistance of the Wicca Nation to save humankind from the Vampire's ultimate goal: "The Final Harvest."
About the Author
K R Rubin is a small business owner residing in Toledo, OH with his wife and children. He attended Michigan State University. This is his first novel.
Cult of the Vampyr is a 208-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9631-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us