Prince George's County, MD Author Publishes Poetry
May 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPeelin' the Onion, a new book by Melva T. L. Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Peelin' the Onion is a collection of real and raw poetry. These words of love, joy, and life are sure to remind us that whenever we are faced with adversities, we need to just keep living and keep fighting.
About the Author
Melva T. L. Smith and her family raised a variety of animals and went on many camping trips when she was a child. She loves to dance, sing, write, laugh, draw, listen to music, meditate, act, and sculpt. She has a BA in Communications and is certified in massage therapy.
Peelin' the Onion is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6144-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
