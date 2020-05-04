PCE Tracks COVID-19 Impact on Q1 2020 M&A Transactions
May 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPCE Investment Bankers (PCE) announces the release of their quarterly industry reports. These reports provide middle-market businesses and their advisors quick insights into mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity by industry.
PCE is also exploring the effect that COVID-19 is having on M&A transactions. We have seen a dramatic 60% drop in deal volume during Q1 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
Each of the eleven industry reports provides concise charts and graphs which depict:
An analysis of the tendencies impacting the M&A marketplace is provided for eleven industries:
1. Aerospace, Defense & Government Contracting
2. Banking, Finance & Insurance
3. Buildings Products & Construction
4. Business Services
5. Consumer Discretionary
6. Diversified Industrials
7. Food & Agriculture
8. Healthcare
9. IT & Telecom
10. Power & Energy
11. Transportation & Logistics
Key trends enumerated in the reports help business owners understand key issues driving their industry and aid in strategic decision making.
Each report can be viewed at www.pcecompanies.com/industry-reports.
Contact our team to learn more about M&A activity impacting your industry.
ABOUT PCE
PCE is a leading financial services firm for middle market companies, offering clients a full range of investment banking, valuation and advisory services. PCE delivers M&A support, ESOPs, management buyouts (MBOs), bankruptcy advisory, restructuring, and fairness and solvency opinion advisory services. Additionally, the firm offers management consulting, succession planning, strategic analysis and litigation support. Experienced in all market sectors, PCE has established several specialty practice areas, including Consumer, Diversified Industrial - Infrastructure & Power, Healthcare, Construction & Building Products, Manufacturing, and Food. Offices in Orlando, Atlanta, Chicago and New York.
