Fredericksburg, PA Author Publishes Memoir
May 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Brother's Daughter, a new book by Barbara Sando Hynum, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Brother's Daughter is an autobiographical account of one woman's journey and family relationships as a youth in the 1950s and '60s and into adulthood. The author focuses on her relationship with a loving and admired uncle and the last 2½ years of his life. Decisions being made for the uncle lead to much family turmoil and great emotional pain, including feelings of betrayal and loss. While dealing with the emotional pain, the author begins to move toward forgiving her family, allowing her to let go of the past and move forward. My Brother's Daughter is a story that readers from all cultures and backgrounds will be able to identify with and, hopefully, learn from.
About the Author
Barbara Sando Hynum lives in Central Pennsylvania with her husband, Don. They live with their three dogs, cat, and four horses. She has earned a certificate as a professional trainer with the United States Hunter Jumper Association. She enjoys teaching riding with the goal of teaching good horsemanship and experiencing joy. She is an accomplished musician and participates in the choir at her community United Methodist Church.
My Brother's Daughter is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0160-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
