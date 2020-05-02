10-Year Old Toledo, OH Author Publishes Horror Mystery Novella
May 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMysterious, a new book by Kayla McIntosh, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Sisters Ruby, Dorothy, and Bella were peacefully asleep one night when three animatronics came sneaking into their room. They recognize the animatronics as Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy from the local pizzeria. What are they doing here? And what do they want with the three sisters?
Based on the horror game Five Nights at Freddy's, Mysterious bring the terrifying classic animatronics to life to keep you on the edge of your seat!
About the Author
Kayla McIntosh began writing at seven-years-old. She loves writing stories for her friends and family and realized her dream to be a successful author. This now ten-year-old will make history!
Mysterious is a 36-page hardback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0251-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us