Lyman, SC Author Publishes Historical Fiction
May 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOthy the Sailor Man, a new book by Tim Peck, has been released by RoseDog Books. "May fair wind and calm water be ahead."
Othy the Sailor Man is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0438-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us