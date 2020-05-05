Atlanta, GA Author Publishes Relationship Book
From the author: "I swear, every day of my life, not a day goes by where there isn't a relationship crises that I am pulled into. It doesn't matter where I go; someone is talking about relationships and marriages. Hell, love and relationships are the top talking points at my gynecologist office, geesh!
Both men and women aspire to attain a traditional "happily ever after" in their relationships/marriages, it seems. However, it's looking more and more as if the tradition of marriage is being discarded and strewn to the wayside in our fast-paced society.
Too many relationships are plagued with infidelity, abuse, financial woes, and an absence of a spiritual foundation. With that recipe, how can a relationship survive and thrive?
After countless lessons in my life and simply observing others, I've witnessed and learned a lot. If marriage or a committed relationship is what you desire, complaining to others will most likely not yield a positive result.
There are some things you must never forget! Some things are good. Some things are bad. Others are simply a lesson you're meant to learn.
You are about to experience an immersive lesson on relationships and what it all means in this real world, and it's guaranteed to be a lesson you will never forget!"
Dirty Wedding Dress: The Dirty Past is a 180-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0081-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
